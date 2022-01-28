PORTAGE – Jekoby D. Hopkins, 25, of Portage, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Koby was born on July 10, 1996, in Jacksonville, IL. He was a 2014 Portage High School graduate. Koby was an entrepreneur who loved to fish and camp. He loved his family dearly and was always helping others.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Veronica) Hopkins; sister, Cassandra Hopkins; brother, Adam Hopkins-Smith; children, Aurora Pope and King Alec Perez; special “son” Alexander Labarge; grandparents, Janice Waydick and Edwin (Deb) Smith; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Waydick; grandmother, Bobby Hopkins; and brother, Bradly Driver.

Funeral services will be held at noon, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage with Pastor Timothy Powell officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon on February 5, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.