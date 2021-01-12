Jenewein, Kathleen "Keen"

Kathy was the best mom and grandma her family could have ever asked for. She worked hard and loved harder, always providing for her family and those in need. She would help anyone, always putting others first, and had a heart of gold. She regularly donated to charitable organizations. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could dish out a good prank or joke as well as she could take one. Her family will forever cherish the memories they have with her; she is truly loved beyond measure and will be dearly missed.