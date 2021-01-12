Jenewein, Kathleen "Keen"

BEACH PARK, Ill. - Kathleen "Keen" Jenewein, 76 years old, of Beach Park, Ill., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Wis.
She was born Aug. 3, 1944, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Luther) Weinke. Kathy attended St Joseph's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Baraboo High School, where she was an honor student and lettered in choir. On April 25, 1964, she married Harley Jenewein in Baraboo, Wis. In 1965 they relocated to Lindenhurst, Ill., and in 2007 they settled in Beach Park, Ill.
Kathy worked as a nurse's aide for many years in both Wisconsin and Illinois. She later worked in food preparation for various grocery stores including Eagle Foods, Butera and Walmart. In 2008, she retired from Victory Lakes Continuing Care Center in Lindenhurst, Ill.
Kathy was an avid reader, specifically autobiographies and history; her kids called her a walking encyclopedia. Her favorite shows included Jeopardy, Family Feud, Cash Cab and many others on the Game Show Network. Her hobbies included bowling, BINGO, bunco, card playing, solving crosswords, word searches and sudoku, and completing puzzles. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved cheering on the Chicago Cubs. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events. Kathy was a talented crafter, often helping her children with school projects and taught her daughters how to cross-stitch. She enjoyed baking, especially her infamous sour cream cookies, and she had an extensive collection of sprinkles for her holiday cut-out sugar cookies. She had a special place in her heart for Elvis, Oldies and country music. Kathy also loved hosting family gatherings and holidays. She was a former member of the Lindenhurst Women's Club.
Kathy was the best mom and grandma her family could have ever asked for. She worked hard and loved harder, always providing for her family and those in need. She would help anyone, always putting others first, and had a heart of gold. She regularly donated to charitable organizations. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could dish out a good prank or joke as well as she could take one. Her family will forever cherish the memories they have with her; she is truly loved beyond measure and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Jenewein of Kenosha, Wis., Robert (Michelle) Jenewein of Kenosha, Wis., Susan (Pete) Aiello of Kenosha, Wis., and Sharon (Chris) Enrici of Cassopolis, Mich.; grandchildren, Rachel, Billy, Robert, Beth, Hunter, and Kody; two sisters, Delores Collins of Baraboo, Wis., and Wilma (Gary) Jenewein of Kenosha, Wis.; in-laws, Shirley (Marvin) Dunse, Nancy Jenewein, Gayle Wiesner, Larry Jenewein and Joanne Weinke; special family friends, Will, Trudy, Will Jr., and Christina Cray; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved grand-dogs.
The Jenewein family would like to extend their gratitude for the care and compassion from Dr. Gregory Rocco and the heroes of the Advocate Aurora Kenosha ICU staff.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Harley; her son, Timothy; siblings, Robert Weinke, Arthur Dale Weinke, Janet Teel, Darlene Weinke, and Donald Weinke; and most recently two nephews, Todd Jenewein and Wade Collins.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations/memorials for Kathy to go to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Due to the current health concerns, a Mass for Kathy will be held privately at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. To view a livestream of Kathy's Mass, access can be found on St. Joseph's website at https://www.baraboocatholic.org/ by clicking on the Livestream from Church widget and on Facebook and YouTube by searching @baraboocatholic.
A celebration of life will be held later this year for family and friends when it is safer.
