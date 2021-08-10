 Skip to main content
Jenewein, Kathleen M.
Jenewein, Kathleen M.

BEACH PARK, Ill. - Kathleen M. Jenewein passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Burial services for Kathleen will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at PLEASANT VALLEY CEMETERY located on Mirror Lake Road between Terrytown Road and Pleasant Valley Road, with Father Luke Powers officiating.

