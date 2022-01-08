Jenkins, Norman W.

BEAVER DAM - Norman W. Jenkins, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Norman was born on Oct. 10, 1935, the son of Edward and Hilda (Glander) Jenkins.
Norman is survived by his daughter, Amy (Dave) Breckheimer of Shorewood; sister, Hildagard Key of Burlington; sister-in-law, Charmaine Jenkins of Malone; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Orville, Willard, Eugene, and David; sons, Norman E. and David "Woody"; and other relatives.
In honoring Norman's wishes, private family services will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)