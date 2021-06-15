Jenkins, Richard and Daniel

PORTAGE - Memorial services for Richard Jenkins (Aug. 4, 1941–Oct. 26, 2019) and Daniel Jenkins (March 19, 1969–Jan. 14, 2021) will be held at FAITH BIBLE CHURCH, N4777 Elm St., Rio, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Mike Gormican officiating. Inurnment will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
