Dec. 18, 1926—July 11, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Jennie L. (Larson) Woodward, 95 of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. She was born December 18, 1926 in Wyocena, the daughter of John and Mimmy Larson.

Jennie graduated from Lodi High School. She worked in various types of jobs throughout the years such as post office, Badger Ordnance, Wyocena Grocery, and painted houses for Wausau Homes. She mostly valued her time as a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling in a league in Portage and playing softball in Wyocena. She was united in marriage to Jack Woodward February 7, 1948 in Portage.

Survivors include her husband, Jack of Wyocena; and two sons: Richard R. Woodward of Portage and Gregory A. Woodward of Baraboo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Shirley (Larson) Cross.

Burial will take place at Rocky Run Cemetery in Lowville Township at a later date.