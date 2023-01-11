Jennifer B. MIller

Dec. 10, 1962—Jan. 7, 2023

MARSHALL—Jennifer Bauer Miller, age 60, of Marshall, WI passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Jennifer was born on December 10, 1962 in Beaver Dam, WI to Richard “Ken” and Eileen (Uselmann) Bauer.

She was united in marriage to Dean Miller in Beaver Dam on September 13, 1986. Together, they built their first home in Minnesota and welcomed their daughter Kara while Jen worked as a Surgical Tech at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. After relocating back to Wisconsin, Jen went back to school and became a Dental Hygienist. She worked as a Hygienist at Door Creek Dental for over 20 years and gained a loving group of friends, dubbed the “Hygenies”.

Jen loved to travel, and her sense of adventure took her on many backpacking trips, motorcycle tours, and to shooting competitions throughout the U.S. She also enjoyed trips with her sister to Paris and Rome.

Her adrenaline need was filled through many years of competing in cowboy mounted shooting on her three horses she trained and worked her way to a lady’s Level 5. Jen loved mentoring new shooters but especially enjoyed the camaraderie that came with her Mounted Justice family. An avid outdoorswoman, Jen loved movement and anything to feel fresh air on her face including hiking with her dog Ranger, operating her tractor, ATV, motorcycle, riding horses, and most recently her E-Bike. Spending time with her husband, Dean; daughter, Kara; grandson, Kyler; son-in-law, Nick; other family, friends, and being outside in nature filled her soul.

Jennifer is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dean Miller; daughter, Kara (Nick); grandson, Kyler; brother, John; sisters: Jill (Dave) and Joy; her Meadows family; the Hygienes; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janeen; father-in-law, Dave; and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Jennifer will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care and the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their care of Jennifer.

If desired, the family asks you to donate generously in Jennifer’s name to a charity of your choice and bask in some sunshine.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.