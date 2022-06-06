 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jennifer Brannan Kimball

LA CROSSE—Jennifer Brannan Kimball, age 79 passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Cass St. Assisted Living in La Crosse, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. in Onalaska, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com

