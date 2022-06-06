LA CROSSE—Jennifer Brannan Kimball, age 79 passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Cass St. Assisted Living in La Crosse, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. in Onalaska, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.