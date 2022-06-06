LA CROSSE—Jennifer Brannan Kimball, age 79 passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Cass St. Assisted Living in La Crosse, WI.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. in Onalaska, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)