Jennifer R. Barnett (copy)

March 4, 1988—Oct. 23, 2022

COLUMBUS—Jennifer R. Barnett, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1988 to Raymond and Connie (Baerwolf) Casperson in Largo, FL.

Jennifer always enjoyed caring for others and employed as a CNA at the Columbus Care Center and later for various facilities as a temp CNA. While working she continued her education and graduated from MATC Madison making the Dean’s List with a perfect GPA. Most of all, Jennifer loved and adored her five children more than anything in the world.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Barnett, her mother, Connie Patterson and sister, Christine Casperson.

Jennifer is survived by her father Raymond Casperson; her children: Patrick, Andrew, Alyssa Allison and Sofia; sister, Bonita (Casperson) and husband John P. Stack; brother, Patrick (Brittney) Casperson; nieces and nephews: Brooke Susan, Haley Stack, John M. Stack, Riley Casperson, Alexa Casperson, Chloe Casperson and Haylie Casperson.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus Interment will be in the Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Fall River.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Jennifer’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.