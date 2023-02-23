May 11, 1971—Feb. 10, 2023

MAUSTON—Jennifer Trembath, age 51, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Jennifer was a beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, born May 11, 1971, in Schaumburg, IL, to Richard and C. Judi (Finkler) Dalton.

Jennifer loved being outdoors enjoying the summer sun, spending time with friends and family, and being with her cows.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Richard and Judi; daughters: Christina (Jimmy), Cindy (Cody), and Samantha; son, Nick; grandchildren: Dalton, Tyler, Lola, Charlee, Jordyn, Layla, Carly, Candice, Lylah, and baby Kasey. She is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; brother, Steven; and granddaughter, Arista.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.

