Jenniffer (Ells) Besch, 66, Friendship

FRIENDSHIP - Jenniffer (Ells) Besch, age 66 of Friendship, formerly of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Villa Pines Nursing Home of natural causes. She was born on May 13, 1953, in Kenosha, Wis. to Donald R. and Roberta (Henthorn) Ells. She graduated from Wilmot High School in 1971.
You have free articles remaining.
Jenniffer married Donald Besch on Aug. 19, 1972. They lived in Paddock Lake for 19 years. After they divorced in 1992, Jenniffer moved back to New Lisbon and started her new job at Ho Chunk Casino. Jenniffer would love to crochet beautiful doilies and always loved to display them. She also loved to spend time in her garden. She had three wonderful fur babies, Shaner, Bear and Buddie that she loved so deeply.
Jenniffer was a very loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She is survived by her sister, Denise (Michael) Armstrong of New Lisbon, Wis.; brother, Robbie (Tamme) Ells of New Lisbon, Wis.; nephew and godson, Donald (Caitlyn) Ells of Odenton, Md.; nieces, Misty Grauvogl of Jacksonville, Fla., Elisabeth (Scottie) Hogan of New Lisbon, Kassandra Ells of Baraboo, Wis.; great-nieces, Faith and Penelope Skoubis of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a great-nephew, Kolten Grauvogal of Jacksonville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sheila Ells; and niece, Heather Skoubis.
No services are being held. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)