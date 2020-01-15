Jenniffer (Ells) Besch, 66, Friendship

FRIENDSHIP - Jenniffer (Ells) Besch, age 66 of Friendship, formerly of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Villa Pines Nursing Home of natural causes. She was born on May 13, 1953, in Kenosha, Wis. to Donald R. and Roberta (Henthorn) Ells. She graduated from Wilmot High School in 1971.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jenniffer married Donald Besch on Aug. 19, 1972. They lived in Paddock Lake for 19 years. After they divorced in 1992, Jenniffer moved back to New Lisbon and started her new job at Ho Chunk Casino. Jenniffer would love to crochet beautiful doilies and always loved to display them. She also loved to spend time in her garden. She had three wonderful fur babies, Shaner, Bear and Buddie that she loved so deeply.

Jenniffer was a very loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She is survived by her sister, Denise (Michael) Armstrong of New Lisbon, Wis.; brother, Robbie (Tamme) Ells of New Lisbon, Wis.; nephew and godson, Donald (Caitlyn) Ells of Odenton, Md.; nieces, Misty Grauvogl of Jacksonville, Fla., Elisabeth (Scottie) Hogan of New Lisbon, Kassandra Ells of Baraboo, Wis.; great-nieces, Faith and Penelope Skoubis of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a great-nephew, Kolten Grauvogal of Jacksonville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sheila Ells; and niece, Heather Skoubis.

No services are being held. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com