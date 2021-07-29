Jensen, Joanne

Joanne and Neil lived and farmed the Heritage Hills farm in Caledonia Township for 60 years. The farm has been in Joanne's family since 1867. In March 2021, her great-grandson became the eighth generation to live on the farm. Joanne was a lifetime member of the Durward's Glen Homemakers Club. At the county Homemakers level, she served as vice president, center chairman, and was on many committees. Joanne was a wonderful cook and baker and loved raising flowers. She won many merit awards at the Columbia County fair for her baking and flowers. Joanne was the Superintendent of Foods at the fair for 25 years. She worked many part-time jobs, with the longest as a survey interviewer for the Wisconsin Agriculture Statistics Service for 18 years, retiring in 1998. Joanne was an avid reader with a love of history and politics.