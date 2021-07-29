Jensen, Joanne

MERRIMAC - Joanne Jensen, age 86, of Merrimac, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Joanne was born on May 28, 1935, in Prairie du Sac, to Gordon and Marion (Towers) Parks. On Nov. 22, 1952, she married Neil Jensen. They were married for 65 years when Neil passed away in 2018.
Joanne and Neil lived and farmed the Heritage Hills farm in Caledonia Township for 60 years. The farm has been in Joanne's family since 1867. In March 2021, her great-grandson became the eighth generation to live on the farm. Joanne was a lifetime member of the Durward's Glen Homemakers Club. At the county Homemakers level, she served as vice president, center chairman, and was on many committees. Joanne was a wonderful cook and baker and loved raising flowers. She won many merit awards at the Columbia County fair for her baking and flowers. Joanne was the Superintendent of Foods at the fair for 25 years. She worked many part-time jobs, with the longest as a survey interviewer for the Wisconsin Agriculture Statistics Service for 18 years, retiring in 1998. Joanne was an avid reader with a love of history and politics.
Joanne is survived by her children, Steve (Sharon) of Circle Pine, Minn., Debra of Sheboygan, and Chris (Sue) of Merrimac; grandchildren, Ryan (Holly) of Merrimac and Rachel (John) Severson of Portage; great-grandsons, Kayden and Benjamin; sister-in-law, Deborah Parks; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Bob; and sister-in-law, Sally.
There will be no services, per Joanne's wishes. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Merrimac Volunteer Fire Department or your own local volunteer fire department.
The family wants to thank the staff at Heritage House of Portage for the wonderful care for over five years. Also thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
