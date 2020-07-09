Jenswold, Raymond A.

Ray was born in Madison on Sept. 4, 1940, the son of Raymond H. and Anna Marie (Hutter) Jenswold. Ray was a 1959 graduate of Fox Lake High School and received his Bachelors in Secondary Education through U.W. Oshkosh in 1965. On Oct. 12, 1963, Ray was united in marriage to Carol Oestreich at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Ray continued to further his education and received his Master's in Counseling and Guidance in 1977. Ray began his teaching career with Rosendale Public Schools in 1965. He then took a teaching position at the Horicon Public Schools, teaching 7th and 8th grades and later became the Horicon Elementary School counselor until his retirement in 1992. Ray was a past assistant high school football coach and past member of the Horicon Jaycee's. Ray and his wife have been faithful members of the Christian Life Fellowship Church in Mayville. Ray lived his life to his Lord, serving others through teaching adult bible study, volunteering at Special Touch, a camp for persons with disabilities, where he not only provided security for the guests, also offered counseling. Ray also volunteered for church services and bible study at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau. Ray loved to read, ride his bicycle and in his earlier years he loved to take his family camping and go motorcycle riding with family and friends.