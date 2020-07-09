Jenswold, Raymond A.

MAYVILLE - Raymond A. Jenswold, age 79 of Mayville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown.
Ray was born in Madison on Sept. 4, 1940, the son of Raymond H. and Anna Marie (Hutter) Jenswold. Ray was a 1959 graduate of Fox Lake High School and received his Bachelors in Secondary Education through U.W. Oshkosh in 1965. On Oct. 12, 1963, Ray was united in marriage to Carol Oestreich at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Ray continued to further his education and received his Master's in Counseling and Guidance in 1977. Ray began his teaching career with Rosendale Public Schools in 1965. He then took a teaching position at the Horicon Public Schools, teaching 7th and 8th grades and later became the Horicon Elementary School counselor until his retirement in 1992. Ray was a past assistant high school football coach and past member of the Horicon Jaycee's. Ray and his wife have been faithful members of the Christian Life Fellowship Church in Mayville. Ray lived his life to his Lord, serving others through teaching adult bible study, volunteering at Special Touch, a camp for persons with disabilities, where he not only provided security for the guests, also offered counseling. Ray also volunteered for church services and bible study at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau. Ray loved to read, ride his bicycle and in his earlier years he loved to take his family camping and go motorcycle riding with family and friends.
Ray will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Carol of Mayville; his children, Christine (Michael) Liederbach of Milwaukee, Gregory (Ann) Jenswold of Jefferson and Paul (Claudia Jo) Jenswold of Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Lucas Jenswold (Hailey Reinke) of Kimberly and Kiana R. Jenswold of Jefferson; one great granddaughter, Skyler Jenswold; his siblings, Susan (David) Timm of Watertown, Kathy (Werner) Lange of Nevada, Robert “ Sam” (Kathy) Jenswold of Fox Lake and Marie Deglow of Watertown; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and dear friends.
Ray was preceded in death by both his parents and a sister, June, in infancy.
As per Ray's wishes, no services will be held.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family, www.kratzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)