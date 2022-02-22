BEAVER DAM - It is with great sadness that the family of Jerald "Jerry" Bell, age 77, announces his unexpected passing on Feb. 15, 2022, at Beaver Dam Memory Care. Jerry was born on May 27, 1944 to James and Irene Bell, was raised in Beaver Dam, WI, and grew up in a Catholic family, attending St. Peter's School. Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Barber College of Davenport, IA. His first barber job was for Louie "Slim" Pohlman in downtown Beaver Dam on Front Street near City Lunch. He then worked in Columbus for Bill Gavinski and spent most of his career in Beaver Dam at Winkler's Family Hair and Barber-Ann's, retiring from there after 50 years. He lived and breathed his barbering career. He loved every second of it and never thought of it as a job; it was a lifestyle. He has cut generations of local men's hair, including that of grandfathers, fathers, sons, and grandsons. We're pretty sure there are many a child's baby book containing that first snip of hair and special first haircut photo with Jerry at the helm of the chair. He won several awards, including Barber of the Year, and was extremely proud of his talent for cutting hair (known for the perfect flat top!) listening to his clients' stories, and sharing a good story or two of his own. He served his country in the Army National Guard, 32nd Red Arrow Division, 135th Medical Battalion. He was an avid supporter of several organizations that helped and empowered veterans. Jerry enjoyed hot rods, and loved watching NASCAR races, especially following Matt Kenseth's career, cheering on the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, gambling at Ho-Chunk, leading Geno Berndt's racing team as Crew Chief, traveling, and listening to the music of the 50s and 60s, most notably his beloved Beach Boys.