BEAVER DAM - Jerald L. Vant Hoff, Sr., 80, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Eagles Wings.
Jerald was born June 17, 1939, in Sparta, Mexico the son of James and Dorothy Prange Vant Hoff. Jerry attended Waupun schools and then enlisted in the United States Army for two years and served in the Army Reserves for two years. On July 2, 1966 he married Yvonne Gerritson Aalsma. The couple resided in the Waupun area most of their married lives. Jerry was employed at National Rivet & Manufacturing in Waupun from which he retired. He was a member of the Waupun Auxiliary Police for many years. During retirement he and Yvonne raised horses. In 2016 he went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. escorted by his son, Jerry. Jerry and Yvonne enjoyed a permanent campsite at Grand Valley Campground near Dalton, Wis. for 15 years. Jerry was an advocate for the care and welfare of animals.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Yvonne Vant Hoff of Beaver Dam; a son, Jerald “Jerzy” Vant Hoff, Jr. (Tim Schroedl) of Beaver Dam, Diane (Tony) Smith of Oshkosh, Gregory Vant Hoff of Beaver Dam, and Keith Aalsma of Huntington, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Kristine Evenson of Beaver Dam; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Thomas of Baraboo, Wis.; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Jerry was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Schouten; his parents; a grandson, Shane Schouten; and a niece, Laura Sweet.
The family of Jerry Vant Hoff Sr. will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Per Jerry’s request there will not be a formal service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
