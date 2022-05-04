Nov. 22, 1963—April 28, 2022

COLUMBUS—Jeraldine L. “Jeri” Udell age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. She was born on November 22, 1963, the daughter of Melvin and Barbara (Oehlert) Udell.

Jeri was a 1982 graduate of Rio High School. Survivors include her mother Barbara Udell of Fall River; two sisters Jill (Richard) Wilson of Rio, and Jacqualine Brozek of Waupun; one brother Tom Udell of Fall River; friend Ronald Lee “Fozzie” Livingston of Columbus; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father in 2014. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. Inurnment will be in South Lowville Cemetery, Town of Lowville. Please share your online condolences with Jeri’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.