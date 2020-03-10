Jeremiah Koehler, 34, Tomah

TOMAH—Jeremiah Koehler, of Tomah and formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed on February 28, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1985. He loved his family, animals, nature, hunting and fishing.
Jeremiah served as a Marine rifleman and martial arts instructor. He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Khanjar, and Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired a Sergeant and wounded warrior in 2014.
Jeremiah is survived by his wife, Melanie Koehler and four children, Anjellica, Annykin, Angello and Andrae; his father, Chris (Yan) Koehler, his mother, Linda Tourdot (Gary) Bald; his sisters, Heather Howe, Brandi Koehler and Michelle Wan; his brothers, Joshua Tourdot and Daniel Bald; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Gaedke.
Jeremiah was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glen Tourdot and Marcia Brown and his paternal grandfather, Gerald Koehler.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, Lake Delton, WI on Saturday, March 14, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. A meal will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Remaining funds will be given to his wife and children. Please make checks out to Jeremiah’s sister, Heather Howe (E7355 County Road D, Rock Springs, WI 53961-9616).
