Jeremiah Koehler, 34, Tomah

TOMAH—Jeremiah Koehler, of Tomah and formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed on February 28, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1985. He loved his family, animals, nature, hunting and fishing.

Jeremiah served as a Marine rifleman and martial arts instructor. He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Khanjar, and Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired a Sergeant and wounded warrior in 2014.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremiah is survived by his wife, Melanie Koehler and four children, Anjellica, Annykin, Angello and Andrae; his father, Chris (Yan) Koehler, his mother, Linda Tourdot (Gary) Bald; his sisters, Heather Howe, Brandi Koehler and Michelle Wan; his brothers, Joshua Tourdot and Daniel Bald; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Gaedke.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glen Tourdot and Marcia Brown and his paternal grandfather, Gerald Koehler.