March 31, 1975—June 22, 2022

McFARLAND—Jeremy J. Beahm, age 47, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the UW Hospital with his wife by his side.

He was born in Portage on March 31, 1975, the son of Winston and Sue Beahm. Jeremy graduated from Portage High School in 1994. He worked for Thorstad Chevrolet for 18 years, then at Mendota Mental Health for 5 years until his medical retirement. On August 23, 2008, Jeremy married Naomi Minter. Together they enjoyed NASCAR, cheering for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, classic cars and attending car shows.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, whom he spent the last 18 years with, Naomi; parents, Winston and Sue; brother, Steve Beahm; sister, Lisa (James) McClaughry; niece, Citori; in-laws, George and Judy Minter; sisters-in-law, Stacey and Erin (Kevin) Bickelhaupt; nephew, Corbin Minter; and niece, Riley Bickelhaupt. He was preceded in death by his beloved fur baby, Shelby.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland, with a time of sharing starting at 4:00 PM. Private burial will take place in Portage. Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff of UW Hospital for their care.

