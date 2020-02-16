Jeremy J. Gentz, 44, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Hibby took Jeremy John Gentz, age 44, of Beaver Dam, home with him on the Gold Wing bike.
Jeremy was born in Beaver Dam on May 2, 1975, the son of Hilbert “Hibby” Gentz and Donna Dye. He attended Beaver Dam High School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1993. Jeremy liked to make a lot of jokes and he loved hunting. He was an excellent carpenter, he enjoyed rummaging, picking, finding, and fixing things.
Jeremy is survived by his daughters, Karissa and Kaitlin Schroeder of Beaver Dam; mother, Donna Dye of Beaver Dam; step-mother, Pat Gentz of Beaver Dam; grandson, Javari Montgomery; girlfriend, Kim Christoph of Beaver Dam; half-brother, Jason Keating; step-brothers, Chris Elvers and Jason (Carrie) Elvers; beloved dog, Bailey; and further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hibby; grandson, Kavari Montgomery; and other relatives.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial gathering for Jeremy will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com."Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916
902-885-9999
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)