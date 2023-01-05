Dec. 13, 1975 – Dec. 20, 2022

BARABOO—Jeremy Kimball, age 47, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on December 13, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa, of Mary Kimball and Jerry Gray.

Jeremy was a hard worker, doing cable construction. He loved the Grateful Dead and other folk rock musicians. Anyone who knew Jeremy knew he loved his niece and nephew with all his heart.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Gray; paternal grandparents, Cal and Audry Gray; maternal grandparents, Art and Rowena Kimball.

He leaves behind his beloved mother, Mary Pagel; brothers, Chance and Dru Pagel; niece and nephew, Dani and Kaige Pagel; and many aunts and uncles, friends and coworkers. He will be missed and mourned by many.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will take place at a later date and time to be announced. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.