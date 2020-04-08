Jerilyn K. Pappenfuss, age 74, of Iron Ridge passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Auberge Oak Village in Menomonee Falls.
Jerilyn was born the daughter of William F. and Lucille M. (Luedtke) Pappenfuss on Aug. 10, 1945, in Hartford. Jerilyn received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from the Dodge County Teachers College and then went on to receive her Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She was an elementary education librarian for the Germantown School District for 42 years and also established the Iron Ridge Public Library. Jerilyn was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge and Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, theater, and volunteering.
Jerilyn is survived by her daughter, Jill (Jeffrey) Cook of Menomonee Falls; her brother, Earl (Sharon) Pappenfuss and her sister, Sharon Kohrt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Marilyn (David) Werner and Jean (Wayne) Idhe; and her nephews, Randall and Steven Idhe; and niece, Jolene Kohrt.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held for Jerliyn with the Rev. Phil Arnold officiating at St. John’s Cemetery in Woodland.
Memorials in memory of Jerilyn may be directed to the South Eastern Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association, South Eastern Wisconsin Arthritis Foundation, St. Matthew’s Lutheran School, or to the Iron Ridge Fire Department.
Special thanks to Brenda Jung-Konrath for her care and support shown to Jerilyn and her family.
KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)