× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerilyn K. Pappenfuss, age 74, of Iron Ridge passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Auberge Oak Village in Menomonee Falls.

Jerilyn was born the daughter of William F. and Lucille M. (Luedtke) Pappenfuss on Aug. 10, 1945, in Hartford. Jerilyn received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from the Dodge County Teachers College and then went on to receive her Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She was an elementary education librarian for the Germantown School District for 42 years and also established the Iron Ridge Public Library. Jerilyn was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge and Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, theater, and volunteering.

Jerilyn is survived by her daughter, Jill (Jeffrey) Cook of Menomonee Falls; her brother, Earl (Sharon) Pappenfuss and her sister, Sharon Kohrt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Marilyn (David) Werner and Jean (Wayne) Idhe; and her nephews, Randall and Steven Idhe; and niece, Jolene Kohrt.

Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held for Jerliyn with the Rev. Phil Arnold officiating at St. John’s Cemetery in Woodland.