Jerold D. "Jerry" Smith, 78, Baraboo

BARABOO - Jerold D. "Jerry" Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Clare Hospice House with family by his side. Jerry was born July 30, 1941, in Columbia County. On Feb. 14, 1998, he was united in marriage to Diane Tourdot. He was employed by Baraboo Sysco for 45 years as well as Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg after his retirement. Jerry was a longtime member of Baraboo Elk's Lodge 688. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, tree cutting, yard work, riding his lawn mower, and especially spending time outdoors on their Lake Redstone lot.
Survivors include his loving wife, Diane; children, Terry (Terry Lynn) and Tim (Amy Ruffenach) Smith, John (Tiffany Kimpfbeck) McCullick, Jeff (Kathy Luke) McCullick, Kara Drager; grandchildren, Brittney, Josh, Brooke, Melissa, Tommi, Jamie, Ryan, Emilee; 5 great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Corbin officiating with an Elk's memorial service to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
