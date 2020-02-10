Jerold D. "Jerry" Smith, 78, Baraboo

BARABOO - Jerold D. "Jerry" Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Clare Hospice House with family by his side. Jerry was born July 30, 1941, in Columbia County. On Feb. 14, 1998, he was united in marriage to Diane Tourdot. He was employed by Baraboo Sysco for 45 years as well as Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg after his retirement. Jerry was a longtime member of Baraboo Elk's Lodge 688. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, tree cutting, yard work, riding his lawn mower, and especially spending time outdoors on their Lake Redstone lot.