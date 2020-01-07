Jerold R. “Jerry” Callies, 73, Clyman

CLYMAN - Jerold R. “Jerry” Callies, 73, of Clyman passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Jerold was born the son of Clarence W. and Esther (Lee) Callies on Feb. 21, 1946, in Reeseville. He was married to Sharon Riese on Dec. 20, 1975, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman. He was employed with Byron Equipment in Watertown and later with Seneca Foods in Clyman. Jerry was a devoted husband and father who cared deeply for his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon of Clyman; his son, Jeremy Callies of Watertown; two grandchildren, Christianna and Alyssa Callies; his siblings, Clarence (Lois) Callies of Juneau, Diane Blasing of Wautoma, Ronald Callies of Juneau, James (Linda) Callies of Fort Atkinson, Rosemary (Donald) Dobbratz of Juneau, Douglas (Angela) Callies of Fond du Lac, Susan (Alfred) Jameson of Cambridge, Wis., Cindy (Nate) Elsner of Lowell, and William (Mary) Callies of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Reeseville Cemetery at a later date.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
