MARKESAN - Jerold “Jerry” TerBeest, 74, of rural Markesan, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec 1, 2019 at his home.
Jerry was born May 20, 1945, in Fond du Lac, the son of Roy and Bertha Vanthoff TerBeest. In 1963, Jerry graduated from Waupun High School where he met the love of his life, Dianna Schlieve. On June 25, 1965, he married her at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple moved to rural Markesan where Jerry farmed all of his life until retirement. Jerry also drove truck for Gambler Express and went across the country with pre-assembled buildings. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jerry enjoyed refurbishing old fishing equipment and spending time with his family. He also loved to cook and grill.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianna; two daughters, Traci (John) Doxtator and Jodi (Jamie) Patterson; ten grandchildren, Brice TerBeest, Miranda TerBeest, Katie (Zach) Schwoch, Drew (Mary Beth) Doxtator, Meaghan TerBeest, Gabby Doxtator, and Xander, Gavin, Kyra, and Lexi Patterson; great-grandchild, Azyrah TerBeest; four siblings; Carol (Alton) Flegner, Culver (Linda) TerBeest, Beth (Dave) Venard, Bob (Denise) TerBeest; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Kurt TerBeest in 2012; and his parents.
A funeral service for Jerold “Jerry” TerBeest will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Mackford Union Cemetery in the town of Mackford. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
