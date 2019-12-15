Jerome Beier, 94, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Jerome A. Beier, 94, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hillside Manor.
Jerome Albert was born on Feb. 22, 1925, the son of Arthur and Verna (Possin) Beier in Beaver Dam. On Sept. 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to Dorothy T. Duffy.
Jerry proudly served his country in the Army Air Force during WWII. He was also an avid golfer.
You have free articles remaining.
Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy; his children, Gail Beier Montressor, Kay Beier Evraets, Karen Schaefer and Patrick O’Connor; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his daughter, Penni Beier Selck.
At this time, no services are scheduled for Jerry.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)