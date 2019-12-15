Jerome Beier, 94, Beaver Dam
0 entries

Jerome Beier, 94, Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Jerome A. Beier, 94, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hillside Manor.

Jerome Albert was born on Feb. 22, 1925, the son of Arthur and Verna (Possin) Beier in Beaver Dam. On Sept. 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to Dorothy T. Duffy.

Jerry proudly served his country in the Army Air Force during WWII. He was also an avid golfer.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy; his children, Gail Beier Montressor, Kay Beier Evraets, Karen Schaefer and Patrick O’Connor; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his daughter, Penni Beier Selck.

At this time, no services are scheduled for Jerry.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News