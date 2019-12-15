Jerome Beier, 94, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Jerome A. Beier, 94, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hillside Manor.

Jerome Albert was born on Feb. 22, 1925, the son of Arthur and Verna (Possin) Beier in Beaver Dam. On Sept. 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to Dorothy T. Duffy.

Jerry proudly served his country in the Army Air Force during WWII. He was also an avid golfer.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy; his children, Gail Beier Montressor, Kay Beier Evraets, Karen Schaefer and Patrick O’Connor; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his daughter, Penni Beier Selck.

At this time, no services are scheduled for Jerry.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com