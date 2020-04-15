× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerome G. Ferstl, 90, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Private family services will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Father Michael J. Erwin officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam. The service will be recorded and placed on the website on April 19th.

Jerome was born on Feb. 11, 1930, the son of William and Mary (Schmitt) Ferstl in Beaver Dam.

Jerry had been a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was also a member of the American Legion, John E. Miller Post #146 of Beaver Dam. He had been a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. He had worked at Monarch Range Company for over 32 years. He had also been the custodian for St. Michael’s Catholic Church and had worked at Mickelberry’s for several years.

In his later years, Jerry enjoyed playing Yahtzee and Bingo with family and enjoyed phone calls with his sister Betty.