BEAVER DAM—Jerome “Jerry” A. Martel, age 79 of Beaver Dam, went to live with his divine Savior on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Jerry was born on July 1, 1942, the son of Harold and Eunice (Hansen) Martel. He graduated in 1960 from Fox Lake High School before attending UW-River Falls. On April 4, 1964, he was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Rosemary Fenske at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fox Lake, and they were blessed with three children and six grandchildren. Jerry worked as a correctional officer in Fox Lake for 31 years while also working the family farm. Jerry enjoyed traveling, waterskiing, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, raising ornamental pheasants, and watching sports. He loved riding his side by side, checking on the crops, and visiting the neighbors. A good game of sheepshead with a brandy old fashioned never hurt either! Jerry was happy when he was helping others, and his family brought him the utmost comfort.

In his lifetime, he cherished all who he knew and loved. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Rosemary; as well as their three sons who will miss him forever: Randy (Jenny), Dale (Tammy), and Mark (Kim). He will also be missed by his 6 grandchildren, Ryan (Mandy), Kelsey (Jacob Ballweg), Kayla (Connor Zingarelli), Andrea, Ashley, and Emily; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eunice; brother, Neil Martel; in-laws, Lloyd and Rosella Fenske; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Jerry will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St., Beaver Dam, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

If desired, memorials may be directed to the Diabetes Foundation or Grace Presbyterian Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, the Fox Lake EMS for their rapid response, and Rev. Chris Davis for his wonderful comfort.

