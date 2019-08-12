RIO - Jerome “Jerry” D. Stankiewicz, 75 of rural Rio, passed away August 8, 2019 at home.
He was born August 12, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Ignatius and Anna Stankiewicz. He married Beverly Hahn Laper January 20, 1991 in Las Vegas.
Next to Bev, Jerry loved fishing and hunting. He’d be on a pier in his boat casting from sunrise to sunset daily. In his earlier years, he enjoyed duck and goose hunting with his buddies, nephews, and beloved dogs. He was a master gardener, you could always find the world’s greatest homemade pickles chilling in his favorite crock yearly.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Bev of 29 years; daughters Sheila Freed and Jeannie (Jonathan) Bean of IL, Jena (Randy) Otto of HI; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by 2 stepdaughters, Teri (Wane) Stankiewicz of Fox Lake, Pat (Scott) McNabb of KS, one stepson Timm (Sue) Laper of Portage; 7 step-grandchildren and 16 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William “Bill,” and sister Geri.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio with Rev. Ann Walsvik officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
