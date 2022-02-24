NEW LISBON—Jerome “Jerry” William Behnke, age 79 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022. He left this world in the arms of his family; and woke up in his heavenly home in the arms of Jesus.

Jerome was born on July 25, 1942, to Alvin and Dorothea (Eben) Behnke in The Town of Oakland in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. He was baptized at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, where he was later confirmed in his faith in 1957.

Jerome spent his life collecting antiques; and enjoyed spending time with his family and dancing.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Deloris Maas and her husband Jack. He is survived by his sister Mary (Jerald) Bowen; sons: Jeffery (Kathleen) and Joel Behnke; grandsons: Joshua (Katrina) and Justin (Samantha) Behnke, and great-granddaughter Emi Jo Behnke.

At his request, no public service will be held for Jerome. In gratitude for the amazing care Jerome received at Crest View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, memorials can be made in his name to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, 1050 Division Street, Mauston, WI 53948.

