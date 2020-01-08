Jerrianne Vanderkin, 77, Waupun
OBITUARIES

Jerrianne Vanderkin, 77, Waupun

WAUPUN - Jerrianne Vanderkin, 77, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service for Jerrianne Vanderkin will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Waupun United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

