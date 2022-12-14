Oct. 10, 1953—Dec. 12, 2022
WATERTOWN—Jerrold Melvin Vande Berg Sr., age 69 of Watertown, Wisconsin peacefully ended his journey on this Earth on December 12, 2022, in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence and view service details please visit www.sv-fh.com.
