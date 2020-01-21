Jerry D. Johansen, 62, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Jerry D. Johansen, age 62, of Reedsburg, passed away of a heart attack, unexpectedly, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was born on January 18, 1957, in Reedsburg, is., the son of Charles and Joan (Nachreiner) Johansen. Jerry attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a 1975 graduate of Webb High School, after which he attended MATC, Madison. He was employed for over 35 years at Grede Foundry where he worked in shipping.

On October 2, 1987, Jerry was united in marriage to Sue Luck. This marriage was blessed with two sons. Jerry enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop, where he would relax and watch the sports teams he loved, including the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Jerry was a deer and bird hunter and liked reading a good book. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family, especially the time spent with his grandson, Lyle.

