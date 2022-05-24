Aug. 15, 1946—May 22, 2022

HORICON—Jerry E. Billington, age 75, of Horicon, passed away after a lengthy battle with MS at Clearview in Juneau.

A graveside memorial for Jerry is being planned for a future date.

Jerry was born the son of Ellis and Marion (Uhl) Billington on August 15, 1946. He was united in marriage to his first wife, Donna Weber, on June 4, 1966. They had one daughter, Tracy (Billington) Liggins. He married his second wife, Judy Michael, on June 30, 1988, and they had three children: Ryan, Ashley (Nick Curry), and Brittany (Andy Wendt).

Jerry worked for the city of Horicon for most of his life and retired on January 2, 2003. He had a passion for helping others in his community. Jerry was a past firefighter, emergency management, and DCERT. He also served his community as past alderman. Jerry had his own light service as well. In his spare time, Jerry loved to go on camping trips.

Jerry is survived by his children: Tracy Liggins of Beaver Dam, Ryan of Horicon, Ashley (Nick Curry) Billington of Horicon, and Brittany (Andy Wendt) Billington of Beaver Dam; his step daughters: Michele (Marcus Kirchoff) Reinwald of Hustisford and Stephanie (Richard) Eichorst of Horicon; his brothers: James and John; his grandchildren: Samantha and Alyssa Eichorst, Vanessa Buchda and Mitchell Papke; his great-granddaughters: Emma, Gracelynn and Rose Buchda. Further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jane Preston; and a step-grandson, Thomas Reinwald.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Clearview in Juneau for their care and support shown to Jerry and his family over the years.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.