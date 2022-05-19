July 31, 1945—May 17, 2022

BARABOO—Jerry Frank passed away on May 17, 2022, at his home in Baraboo, at the age of 76, after a battle with brain cancer. He was born on July 31,1945, (his mother’s birthday) to Harold and Mary (Fry) Frank, at his aunt’s home in the Town of Ironton. He was the youngest of four children.

Jerry grew up on a farm outside of Lime Ridge. Summers he spent helping on the farm. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1963.

Upon graduation, he started working in a garage in Lime Ridge for Herb Dargel as a car/tractor mechanic. When Herb Dargel partnered with John Henhenberger of Baraboo Implement in January 1965, Jerry went with him. That was the start of a career of fifty plus years as a tractor mechanic/technician.

On June 19, 1965, Jerry married Charlene Dunham of rural Wisconsin Dells at The Methodist Church in Wisconsin Dells. They made their home in Baraboo at that time. They were blessed with four children: Rodney, Randy, Terri, and Ricky.

In November of 1969, Jerry started working in Sauk City for McFarlane Mfg. Co. as a tractor mechanic/technician. His favorite tractor became the Fendt tractor which is built in Germany. He retired from McFarlane’s in May of 2014, after working there for forty-four and a half years. Jerry wasn’t retired long when he started working part-time at Weaver Auto Parts store in Baraboo delivering parts to area garages.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He especially enjoyed playing ball with the grandkids, playing cards, woodworking, watching the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, attending tractor pulling contests, Nascar races (attending several races) and local car races. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to many states including Alaska and Hawaii. They also traveled to London, Paris, Germany and Canada.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years; his four children: Rodney (Kathy) of Huntley, IL, Randy of West Allis, Terri (Allen) Kaszubski of Richland Center, and Ricky (Amy) of Waukesha; eight grandchildren: Gina Sawczuk (Mark), Michael Pascazio (Kate), Jesse Frank, Jordan, Austin and Rachel Kaszubski, Jaron and Nolan Frank; three great-grandchildren: Nico, Sammy and CeCe Sawczuk. He is further survived by a sister, Edna (Clinton) Dunham of Dodgeville; sisters-in-law: Jean Frank of Reedsburg, Imogene Julson of Oxford; brother-in-law, Merton Dunham of Chicago; and many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Phyllis and William Harold Dunham; an older infant sister Gayno Joyce; a brother, Jim; sisters-in-law: Meralyn Haferman, Lola Dunham, Arlene Wright; brothers-in-law: Leonard Haferman, Donald Julson, and Russell Wright.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Mathers for his care of Jerry and care giver, Gera Smith, from the Home Instead organization and Hospice nurse Becky Alexander.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo, with Pastor Park officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, and also an hour before the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Brain Tumor Association of Chicago (https://www.abta.org/ways-to-donate/) or American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html).