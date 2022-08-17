March 13, 1948—Aug. 14, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Jerry L. “Skip” Yelczyn, age 74, passed away on August 14, 2022 at Memory Care in Beaver Dam, WI. Jerry was born on March 13, 1948 to Michael and Lucille Yelczyn.

Jerry met the love of his life, Patsy, when they were both residents in a group home in the 1970s. They would tell you it was love at first sight. They went to a movie on their first date, and after a lengthy courtship that included marriage classes, Jerry and Patsy were joined in marriage on March 17, 1984 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, WI, where they have been life-long members. It was a match made in heaven.

Jerry and Patsy enjoyed a full life in spite of any physical limitations. They traveled together extensively on trips to Ireland, Canada, Hawaii, Florida, and Alaska.

Jerry held a variety of different jobs; he worked as a dishwasher at the former “Fullerton’s on the Lake” in Beaver Dam, he was a janitor at Community Day Care, and also worked at Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam, WI. His favorite past time was making potholders with his loom.

Jerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife Patsy; brothers: Wally (Racine, WI) and Lawrence (Burnett, WI); as well as other close relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step father Bernie, brother, Richard (Marcy) Yelczyn, sister-in-law Sharon Yelczyn, and niece Toni Schuster.

A visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton.

A special thank you to Jerry’s guardian, Carrie Profitt, his caregivers at Memory Care, staff at Generations Hospice and Dr. Michael Augustson from Dean SSM Health.

Memorials may be directed to Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.