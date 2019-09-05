BARABOO - Jerry Lee Mulholland, 71, of Baraboo passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at home with his family. Jerry was a proud police officer in his young adult life. He had no problem lifting his shirt and showing he had no belly button because of an on duty stabbing. He then worked at and retired from Perry Printing. Jerry was a die hard Green Bay Packers fan who rarely missed a game. He was never without a story or a joke! He loved nothing more than to put a smile on someone else’s face. Jerry doted on his wife and the love of his life every single day for the past 36 years. Even though he was a strong-minded person with his own opinion, he was definitely wrapped around the pinkies of his daughter, Annette and granddaughter, Sadee. He never met a person he couldn’t strike up a conversation with and he made friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Rainy of Baraboo; his daughter, Annette (Rob) Koberstein of Baraboo; his granddaughter, Sadee Koberstein of Baraboo; brother, Rickie (Trish) Mulholland of Richland Center; as well as other family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest daughter, Marsha; and other family and friends.
At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Loraine Mulholland, 836 DuBois Drive, Baraboo, Wis. 53913 to help with medical expenses.
