Jerry Paulson, 72, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Jerry R. Paulson, age 72, of New Lisbon, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Elroy, Wis. Jerry was born to Olaus and Gertrude (Haschke) Paulson, on Aug. 13,1974. Jerry was raised in the town of Fountain and was a 1965 graduate of the New Lisbon High School.
Jerry was drafted into the US Army on June 9, 1967. Jerry was united in marriage to Mildred “Millie” Zinke on July 19, 1967, at Fort Campbell, Tenn. They were blessed with three sons, James, John, and Joel. Jerry served his country in Vietnam for two years, returning home in 1969. He was awarded the National Defense Medal Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 and M60 1st Class Gunner.
When Jerry returned from the military, he liked to hunt and fish. He and Millie enjoyed shooting Trap. He had pastimes of putting together Muzzleloader kits, making knives, pistol grips, and tying flies for fishing.
Jerry had worked for Triple P Manufacturing, laying carpet for Westside Shopper, Toro Company. and for Parker Hannifin, for 28 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Millie, of New Lisbon, Wis.; sons, James (Marla) of Kendall, Wis., John of Elroy, Wis., and Joel (Darcy) of Oregon, Wis.; his sister, Shirley Benson of Hustler, Wis.; five grandchildren, Savannah Paulson, Katiya (Seth) Tormoen, Mitchell Paulson, Riley Paulson, and Kyle Paulson; great-grandchildren, Johnathan Mannise, Jazlyn Mannise, and Gannon Tormoe;, a niece and nephews, Lona (Tom) Woods, Dale (Karla Quist) Benson, Lynn (Brenda) Benson, and Terry Benson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W .Pearl St., in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and also on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the Brewster Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
