June 24, 1966—July 24, 2022

RIO—Jesus Valencia, 56 of Rio, WI passed away peacefully Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born June 24, 1966 in Nogales Sonora, Mexico, the son of Jesus, Sr. and Delia (Mimiaga) Valencia.

Jesus attended the University of Arizona and graduated with a Bachelor of Music in 1989. His degree led him to different teaching positions over his career beginning in Nogales, AZ where he taught instrumental and general music for 14 years. He also was the family choir director for several years at Sacred Heart Church in Nogales.

In 2003, he continued his career teaching band and choir in Wisconsin at the Rio middle/high school for the past 19 years.

In addition to teaching, his strong faith led him to be a spiritual and community leader. Jesus was an Elder and youth praise team leader at Faith Bible Church in Rio. He participated in the Blessed Brass Ensemble and was a member of the Friesland Community Band.

Survivors include his loving wife Dulcie of 28 years; children: Corina Valencia and J. Zachias Valencia; his parents Jesus, Sr. and Delia Valencia; sisters: Marisela Valencia and Delia Valencia-Hernandez; nephew Val Valencia; and other dear relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Otsego Town Hall, W3199 Hwy. 16, Columbus, WI with Pastor Mike Gormican officiating. A Celebration of Jesus’ Life will be held from Noon to 3:00 PM at the Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, a music scholarship fund will be established in Jesus’ memory.

In addition, there will be a memorial service held in Nogales, AZ. Details of the event will be provided at a later date. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.