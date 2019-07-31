NEW LISBON - Jeta K. Luke, 72 of New Lisbon, went to be with the love of her life on July 29, 2019.
She was born April 7, 1947, to Merle and Grace Francois. She married Bud Luke on December 19, 1970.
Survived by seven children, Sidney, Billy, Becky, Tracy, Kenny, Amy (Phil), Jamy (Roy). Nine grandchildren, Shane, Vicky, Tiffany, Cory, Hailey, Trevor, Amberlee, Bryce, and Hannah; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, New Lisbon where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will be at Rose Cemetery.
