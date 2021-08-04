Jewell, Gladys (Hoege)

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP – Gladys (Hoege) Jewell, age 87, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Gladys was born on March 27, 1934, the daughter of William and Violet (Genrich) Hoege. She married Shirley "Percy" Jewell on Oct. 2, 1954. Gladys enjoyed country music, and they made many trips to Nashville. They also enjoyed eating out and attending shows at the Crystal Grand Theatre. She had worked as a clerk at Woolworth's, John's Super Valu Store, and was a food service worker within the Portage School District. She enjoyed working with her husband as a caretaker at the Phil Pines property in Lewiston.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Helen) Hoege of Wisconsin Dells; special great-nephew, Tony (Angel) Dixon; special niece, Robyn Mason; nieces and nephews, Rusty (Debbie) Hoege, Randy (Kelly) Hoege, and Rhonda (Dan) Ederer; her sister-in-law, Wanda Lee Wills; nephews, Scott and Mark Konkel; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Francis and Gerald; and her husband in 2012.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 11:30 a.m., at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage with Pastor Julie Krahn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Caledonia Township. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
