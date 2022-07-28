Jill M. Strieff

Aug. 30, 1970—July 24, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Jill Marie Strieff, age 51 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Jill was born in Kentucky on August 30, 1970, the daughter of Richard and Judy (Rahn) Jarogoske.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor for Beaver Dam Health Care Center for over 10 years.

In November of 1994, she was united in marriage to her husband, Jeffrey Strieff. Jill was artsy, enjoying ceramics, painting, and drawing. She also loved the outdoors, especially landscaping and gardening and fishing with Jeff, even though she would never take the fish off the hook. She adored eagles and had an assortment of different eagle collectibles. One of her favorite things to do was traveling with Jeff and visiting the Fireside Theater, in 2022 alone they went five separate times.

Jill is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Strieff; children: Tyler (Becky) Strieff, Trevor Strieff, and Tanner Strieff; siblings: Jodi (Paul) Gorter, Jason Jarogoske, and Jenifer Parker; uncle, James Perkins; best friend and neighborhood watch partner, Lori Hackbarth; her beloved dog, Chico; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Edward and Rosemary; aunt, Sue Perkins; Richard (Sandy) Kirchberg; dog, Sophie; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Jill will take place on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.

