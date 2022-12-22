May 16, 1943—Dec. 15, 2022

KNOXVILLE, TN—Our beloved mother, Jill Marie (Georgeson) Johnson, entered into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning of December 15, 2022, at the age of 79. She was a resident of Avenir Memory Care in Knoxville, TN at the time of her passing.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Barry Akers officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.

Jill, born May 16, 1943, in Mauston WI, moved to the Wisconsin Dells area during middle school. She married to Eugene R. Johnson on August 3, 1963. Gene was her high school sweetheart and the love of her life until his passing in 2006.

After high school Jill attended Milwaukee County School of Nursing and was licensed as a Registered Nurse. She served as a nurse for a couple of years but put nursing on hold as she chose to be a homemaker and raise her family. Together, Jill and Gene raised four children.

During this time, they started a small business called “Johnson’s Wood-n-Things”. This is where Jill developed her artistic creativity in folk art painting. They were truly a team as Gene created the wood pieces for Jill to paint. Jill also taught painting lessons in the basement of their home in West Allis, WI. Jill not only attended craft shows but eventually organized and hosted a craft show of her own. Jill and Gene developed quite a following in their local area. What started as an encouraged new hobby by Gene, turned into a small business.

In 1998, after Gene retired from teaching, Jill and Gene decided to return to the Wisconsin Dells area for their retirement. Though Gene retired, Jill resumed her nursing career and worked as a visitation and home health nurse for several years.

Together Jill and Gene instilled the love of God in all their children and left them with a loving and Godly heritage. As devout Christians, God was always part of Jill’s advice to her kids.

She was most proud of her children and their families. Jill has 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She loved having everyone in her home, where laughter, games, shared cooking/baking lessons and memories could be made.

She was a photographer to the max. Jill loved taking photos of her kids and grandkids. She always wanted to document memories whether through writing in her memory book or through the many family slideshows and videos she would create.

Jill is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. Johnson; parents, Hans and Doris Georgeson,; in-laws, Louis and Verena Johnson; sister and brother in- law, Janice and William Holig; brother, Gregory Georgeson; niece and nephew, Heidi and Michael Georgeson. She is survived by her children: Dr. Bradley (Rebecca) Johnson, Barron (Sheri) Johnson, Brian (Chelle) Johnson and Brenda (Michael) Muehlenberg; her grandchildren are: Bethany, Joel (Michelle), Josiah, Micah, Griffin, Gunther, Gannon, Katy, Chaz, Brielle, Ezra, Molly, Addison, Paige; and great-grandchild, Faith. She is also survived by her brother, Arlyn (Colleen) Georgeson; and sisters-in-law: Donna Georgeson and Sherry Bowman; and countless other nieces, nephews, an aunt, and cousins.

Jill’s family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the exceptional and loving staff at Avenir Memory Care of Knoxville who embraced Jill as their friend and created an atmosphere of joy for her.

