Jim Christian, 79, Columbus

COLUMBUS - Jim "JC" Christian's last cruise around town ended on Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 79. His life was shaped by being one of fourteen children, which taught him to be a hard worker, pinch his penny's, and enjoy every minute he had. Jim entered the Army and enjoyed traveling to the different bases. He has always been a car enthusiast, often driving others cars in high school before he could afford his own. He entered races at the Columbus track, while watching and cheering for his favorites at other tracks and on tv. He proceeded to bring his wife and daughter and join good friends, in Daytona Beach to go to the Daytona 500. He worked as a truck driver at F.S. Feed service, then owned his own bar, the Town Tap, which suited his personality perfectly. Have a great time with Old Style beer and talk to as many people as he could. He sold the bar to "retire", but worked driving dump truck at Sun Prairie Sand and Gravel and hauling seed for local farmers. Later in life, he enjoyed feeding birds and animals in the back yard, having breakfast at the Apple Tree with the grandkids. He had a big heart which he sometimes covered by a tough guy act. He will be missed by many.