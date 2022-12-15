Nov. 16, 1953—Oct. 12, 2022

FT. MYERS, FL—Jim Flickner, age 68, of Ft. Myers, FL (formerly of Wisc. Dells) passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Ft. Myers.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jim was born on Nov. 16, 1953 in Baraboo, WI. The son of James and Lena (Griener) Flickner.

Jim married his best friend and life partner Barbara Heisz on Oct. 29, 1977 at the United Methodist Church in Wisc. Dells.

Jim and Barb relocated to Ft. Myers in 1980.

Jim enjoyed traveling and experiencing various cultures and cuisines. He and Barb shared many adventures together traveling to destinations including Hong Kong, Costa Rica, Germany and France.

Jim was an avid reader and a fan of all types of music, attending many concerts over the years.

Jim had a contagious laugh and a great sense of humor.

He also had a passion for cooking and baking and enjoyed sharing his creations with others. In his younger years he liked to hunt and fish. He especially enjoyed deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Jim was a loyal Amazon customer whose profits will probably take a hit with his passing.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jean Lohr.

He is survived by his sisters: Jaqueline (James) Seubert of Sheboygan, Marjorie (Flickner) Sarby of Portage; brothers: Peter Flickner of Oxford, Frederick Flickner of Wisc. Dells, David Flickner of Portage; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.