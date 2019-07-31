BEAVER DAM - Jim Hans Pearce, 73, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away from respiratory complications on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Froedtert St. Joseph's Hospital in West Bend, Wis.
A memorial gathering will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146, following the service.
Jim was born the son of Forrest and Martha (Kauranen) Pearce on April 24, 1946, in Park Falls, Wis. He spent his early years in Chicago,Ill. and then moved to Itasca,Ill.. Jim graduated from Lake Park High School and attended Western Illinois University. He was proud to have served his country in the US Army, serving 13 months in Vietnam.
After his service, Jim worked in the building trades in the Chicago area. He worked on the John Hancock Tower and the Sears (Willis) Tower when they were being built. On June 21, 1969, he was united in marriage with Judy Brown at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Horicon, Wis. After 10 years of marriage, Jim and Judy moved from Illinois to Juneau, Wis. where they lived for six years. They then moved to Beaver Dam into the new solar envelope home they built together. In June 2019, they celebrated 50 years of marriage, during which he enjoyed cooking meals and baking for family and friends.
Jim was employed at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam from 1979 to 2005, where he retired after 26 years as a Senior Maintenance Supervisor. He had been responsible for engineering and plant maintenance of the utilities, boilers, refrigeration and building maintenance. Jim received many awards during his years at Kraft: Superior Achievement Award 1998, the Above the Call of Duty Award 2001, along with others.
Jim had a God-given ability to look at something and know how it works – and then to fix it if needed. He was always willing to use this skill to help others. That included volunteering for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. He was a member of the Beaver Dam Radio Control Club and enjoyed flying his planes. He also loved his yearly fishing trip with buddies to northern Minnesota, which he did for more than 30 years. He even was able to make it one last time this June.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Judy; daughters, Amy (Jorge Melara) Pearce-Hayden of Madison and Melissa (Tim) Schuett of Beaver Dam; as well as by his grandchildren, Pearce Hayden and Love Melara, Alanna and Reese Schuett; his brother, Roy Dennis (Reneé) Pearce; and his sister-in-law, Paulette Brown Sacksteder. Jim is also survived by nieces, Ann and Katie Sacksteder, Stacey Pearce; nephew, Cody Pearce; as well as other relatives. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; cousins; and a brother-in-law.
If desired, memorials in Jim’s name may be directed to Beaver Dam Area Community Theater or St. Katharine Drexel School.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Froedtert St. Joseph's Hospital in West Bend for their amazing care.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
