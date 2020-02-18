Jim Riddle, 61, Waupun
OBITUARIES

Jim Riddle, 61, Waupun

WAUPUN - Jim Riddle, 61, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Memorial services for Jim Riddle will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.

