Jim Weis (copy)

MADISON — Jim Weis, 92, of Madison, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Jim served United Methodist Churches in Wisconsin as a Pastor and District Superintendent for 44 years, starting at age 18.

In retirement, he and Lois, his wife of 58 years, enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking and volunteering. Their best times were spent remodeling and fixing their children’s homes and the family cottage.

Jim was progressive in politics and theology while enjoying discussions with those who thought differently. He was passionate about people and loved asking questions to find out more about them. Jim also had a wonderful sense of humor and very much enjoyed a good story or joke.

Jim is survived by children: Vicky Weis (Ann Laursen), Dana James Weis (Debi), Loni Schilt (Ron), and Lauri Weis (Lee Korpela). He is also survived by grandchildren: Sarah, Kate, Rob, Sam, Emma, Madeline, Amy and Gracie; 10 great-grandchildren; friend, Eileen; brother, Carlton (Joy); and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, grandson, Sam, brothers: Gavin and Don, and sisters: Faith and Janet.

The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for the kind and compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Baraboo, WI, with visitation from 12:30-1:00 p.m. Please wear masks in respect for our family and others.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity or Agrace Hospice.