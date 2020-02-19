Joan Ann Bailey, age 80 of New Lisbon passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Feb. 17, 2020.

Joan was born Aug. 24, 1939 in Oakdale, Wis. to William and Thelma King. She attended the Camp Douglas Schools and then married the love of her life Raymond O. Bailey in January of 1957. They spent their entire married life in the same location in the Town of Clearfield raising their family. Her greatest joy in life was giving of herself in love to her family in any way she could, Heaven is rejoicing.

Joan was a waitress for many years in Necedah at the Candlelite Supper Club. She later cleaned homes and worked for the ADRC of Juneau County. She also volunteered at the Nutrition Site and at Crestview Nursing Home.

She enjoyed cooking and baking but her most enjoyed passion were the creations she made crocheting, knitting and embroidering. Many family members and friends have had the privilege of enjoying the wonderful gifts she made for them. Being able to share her crafts, baked goods or food concoctions gave her great joy and satisfaction. Her servant’s heart was always on display and truly blessing others along the way.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; son, Kenneth; brother, Percy; and sisters, Marion and Evelyn.