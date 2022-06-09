June 17, 1936—April 1, 2022

NAPLES, FL—Joan B. Euler, daughter of Lawrence and Ursula Frey, passed away at home, April 1, 2022, after a long bout with multiple myeloma.

Originally from Columbus, WI, she married Nelson Euler on August 31, 1957 and she operated Joan’s Beauty Parlor from the early 1970’s to the late 1980’s. They shared a love of boating, including multiple family trips down the Mississippi, the Fox River, and golfing.

Joan and her husband, Nelson started visiting Naples in 1980 and became full time residents in 1992. Joan was a member of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, WI and St. Ann’s Catholic Church, FL.

Joan and Nelson loved to entertain and Joan’s love of cooking would often find you leaving their home with some type of meal or treat. Most of all, Joan was selfless and willing to help anyone at any time, including volunteering at Luv’s and Guadeloupe Consignment Shops and taking care of her husband for many years.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson (August, 2021) and one of her siblings, Richard Frey. She is survived by her sons: Michael and (friend, Pam Kurth) and Thomas, wife, Jennifer; granddaughters: Alexandra and Erica, and Alexandra’s husband, Alexander; great-grandchildren; Harper, Dax and Griffyn; and siblings: Ruth Aulik, Lois Helberg, Fred Frey, Russel Frey, Larry Frey, Jean LaRocque, Joe Frey, Kaye Frey Swope, and their extensive families.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

“Not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with great love” Thank you, Mom and Dad, for all the great love! Thomas and Michael.